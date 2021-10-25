Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,270 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of American Software worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,344. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $907.76 million, a PE ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

