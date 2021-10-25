Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,276 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Saia accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Saia worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $274.75. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $273.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

