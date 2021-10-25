Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $580,192.76 and $241,628.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

