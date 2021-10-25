Raven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.17 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $71,751.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

