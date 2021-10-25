Raymond James Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

