Rayonier Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 196.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.8%.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

