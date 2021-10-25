RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.76 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

