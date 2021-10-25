Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $92.97. 502,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,492. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

