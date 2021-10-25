Reef Market Cap Reaches $449.92 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $449.92 million and approximately $57.14 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.00334484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

