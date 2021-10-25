Refereum Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.