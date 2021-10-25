Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,585.16 or 1.00425539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.56 or 0.06607459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

