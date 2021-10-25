REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Analysis

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REGENXBIO and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86 Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 79.07%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Dyadic International -536.88% -43.25% -39.82%

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.96 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -12.13 Dyadic International $1.60 million 78.97 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

