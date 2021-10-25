Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 780,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

