Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $245.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

