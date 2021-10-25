Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $118.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.70 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

