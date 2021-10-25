Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

