Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,100 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.98 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.