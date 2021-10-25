Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegion plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $133.52 on Monday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 192,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

