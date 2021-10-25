Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

BJRI stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.