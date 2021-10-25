Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.95 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

