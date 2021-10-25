Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

WAL stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

