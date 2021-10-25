Resolution Capital Ltd Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 9.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $662,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,095,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

