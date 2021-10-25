Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,288,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,157,000. Rayonier comprises about 1.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

