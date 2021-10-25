Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Critical Analysis

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.66 $32.01 million $1.05 17.45

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 13.89% 3.03% 1.37%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

