Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,371 shares of company stock worth $1,930,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

