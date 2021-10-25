Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

