RISE Education Cayman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21,907% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

