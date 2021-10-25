Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $112.63 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

