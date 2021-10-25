Robert MacLeod Buys 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert MacLeod bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £357.96 ($467.68).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total transaction of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Monday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,822 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,020.36.

A number of analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

