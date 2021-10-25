Robert W. Baird Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

