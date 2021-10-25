Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

