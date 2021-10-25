Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

