Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the third quarter and year so far has been encouraging with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division also maintained its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant and other diagnostics platforms. The increase in outlook was positive as well. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq, and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin, and MabThera. The Diagnostics segment’s strong performance is likely to continue as Roche launched additional products in the year. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $48.74 on Friday. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

