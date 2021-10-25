Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 849,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

