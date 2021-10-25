Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0728

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $141,753.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,854.77 or 0.99746686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.47 or 0.06648427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

