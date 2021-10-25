RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $88.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

