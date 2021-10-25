Sandler Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.11% of AECOM worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,609. AECOM has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

