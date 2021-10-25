Sandler Capital Management Has $13.94 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.29. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

