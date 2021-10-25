Sandler Capital Management Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 2.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $508.38. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.68 and a 200-day moving average of $457.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.