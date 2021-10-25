Sandler Capital Management Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,880. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

