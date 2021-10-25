Sandler Capital Management Invests $16.81 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 606,269 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,000. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.15% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

