Sandler Capital Management Makes New $22.06 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $67.13. 44,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,000. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

