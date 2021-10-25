Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Sanmina worth $271,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

