Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 4,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,728. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

