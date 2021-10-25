Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

