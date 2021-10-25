Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (SDMHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $546.43 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.26.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

