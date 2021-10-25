Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (SDMHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $546.43 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.26.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

