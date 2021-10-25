Scala Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1,120.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

