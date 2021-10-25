Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 43,393 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

