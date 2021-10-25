Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 225,329 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 985.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,329 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

