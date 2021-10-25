Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 99.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.